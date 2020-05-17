|
Mary "Louise" (Zeger) Starr
Mercersburg - Mrs. Mary "Louise" (Zeger) Starr, 93, of Mercersburg, PA passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in ManorCare Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA.
Born July 10, 1926 in Mercersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Norman and Emma (Zeger) Everetts.
Mrs. Starr was a graduate of Mercersburg High School with the Class of 1944.
She and her husband, Mr. John H. Starr, were married March 24, 1957 in Greencastle, PA. Mr. Starr passed away December 30, 1999.
In addition to being a homemaker Mrs. Starr was a bookkeeper for local businesses in the area.
Over the years she attended Greencastle Church of God, Ebenezer United Brethren Church (Guitner) both in Greencastle and most recently Family Life Worship Center, Zullinger, PA. Mrs. Starr taught Sunday school for over 30 years at the different churches she attended. She enjoyed crafting and working on jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by two children, Carol J. Poper of Waynesboro, PA and Jay L. Starr and his wife Lisa of Mercersburg; a grandson, John Starr and his wife Amber of Mercersburg; two great-grandchildren, Joshua and Allison; two siblings, Russell Everetts and his wife Jane and Marie Everetts Stewart both of Greencastle; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy and Betty Everetts
Private graveside services will be held in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA with her grandson, Rev. John Starr officiating.
Arrangements are by Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Starr's memory to a local church.
