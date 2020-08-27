Mary Strock
St. Thomas - Mary Strock, 95, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away August 26, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born on September 12, 1924 in Edenville to William and Lucy (Shatzer) Miller. She retired from the Stanley Company after 25 years. She is a member of Edenville United Methodist Church. Her family was important to her and she enjoyed watching birds around her home.
She is survived by her four children: Jane (wife of Robert) Garland of St. Thomas, Ronald (husband of Kathy) Strock of Chambersburg, Teresa (wife of Steve) Hockensmith of Chambersburg, and Sheryl Young of Chambersburg. She has eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Gloria (wife of James) Stepler of St. Thomas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Strock Jr., two brothers and three sisters, two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday August 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the St. Thomas Cemetery with Pastor Summer Love Bair officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Edenville United Methodist Church, 2504 Appleway, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
