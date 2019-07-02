|
Mary Thompson
Greencastle - Mary Sargent Thompson, age 93, a resident of Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Greencastle, PA and Little Rock AK, went home to the Lord Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Born October 30, 1925 in Ellisburg, New York, she was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Mildred V. (Gray) Sargent.
She had worked as a business manager of a dental office having retired in 1979. Mary had attended the former Calvary Bible Church of Greencastle.
Surviving family are two daughters Carlee (husband Ian)Davies of Bluffton SC; Nancy (husband David) Brown of Greencastle PA; Grandchildren David (wife Amy) Brown; Debbie (husband Ken) Gordon; Geoff (wife Erica)Davies; Neil Davies; seven great -grandchildren Alyssa; Hunter; Jonathan; Chelsea; Cassie; Savannah; Nick and two great- great -grandaughters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings and is survived by one brother.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8 at 11:00 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle Street Greencastle PA with Chaplain Kitty Lippy officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service on July 8.
Published in Public Opinion on July 2, 2019