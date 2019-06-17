|
|
MaryAnn (Joseph) Mouer
Chambersburg - MaryAnn (Joseph) Mouer, age 85, loving wife and mother, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Born August 9, 1933 in Detroit Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Shere and Mary Joseph. On September 9, 1960 she married her husband of 58 years, Edgar R Mouer of Fayetteville, Pa.
MaryAnn was proud of her Lebanese heritage, enjoyed reading, traveling and her garden. She was known for her sense of humor, infectious smile and faithful service to God. She was a devout Catholic and member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her 4 children, Lisa (Douglas) Schauss, David (Christine) Mouer, Paul (Maureen) Mouer and Daniel (Jenni) Mouer, 9 grandchildren, 2 brothers and many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made to Corpus Christi School, Chambersburg PA.
Published in Public Opinion on June 17, 2019