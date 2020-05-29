Matilda V. Armstrong
Gettysburg - Matilda "Scoop" Viola Armstrong, age 70, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. She was born March 31, 1950 in Brownsville, PA, the daughter of the late Donald and Matilda (Tasker) Hinton.
Matilda is survived by her loving husband, Oswald "Ozzie" L. Armstrong of Gettysburg; one son, Robert L. Barnett; four grandchildren; one sister, Beverly, Hinton of Fayetteville; two brothers, Donald Hinton, Jr. of Chambersburg and Roger Hinton of Fayetteville and numerous nieces and nephews.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Memorial Services are at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Matilda's name to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 29 to May 30, 2020.