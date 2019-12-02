|
|
Matthew Budinko
Amberson - Matthew Carr Budinko, age 74, of Amberson, PA, and formerly of Lansdale, PA, passed away at his home on Friday, November 29, 2019. Born May 12, 1945 in Sewickley, PA, he was the son of the late Matthew and Mildred Carr Budinko.
A US Marine Corps Veteran, Mr. Budinko honorably served from 1965 to 1968 during the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart. He worked as a kiln operator at the American Olean Tile Co. for 28 years, and then in the maintenance department for Merck and Co. pharmaceuticals for 10 years, before retiring in 2006. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of the American Legion Post #232 in Spring Run, the NRA, and the Fannett Metal Rod and Gun Club.
Surviving is his wife of 49 years, Lynn Johnson Budinko, whom he married on September 12, 1970; his children, Amy Loughran (Bryan) of Ambler, PA, Robert Budinko of Lansdale, PA, and Matthew Budinko (Candice) of Lansdale, PA; ten grandchildren, Kyle Miller, Maura, Shane and Hannah Loughran, Isabel, Sean and Evan Budinko, and Julie, Joey, and Allison Budinko; his sister, Patricia Kosko (Timothy), of Lititz, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6th at 7:30 PM at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, PA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30pm prior to the service in the funeral home.
Inurnment with military honors will be at Fort Indiantown Gap will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of Central PA, 125 Lucy Ave., Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Online Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019