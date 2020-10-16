Matthew S. Eagan
Chambersburg - Matthew S. Eagan, 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from the result of a traffic accident.
He was born Monday, April 19, 1982 in Middletown, NY. Matt was a son of Robert and Doreen (Eagan) Smith of Shippensburg.
He was a Contract Coordinator for the Keystone Region at Comcast. Matt was a 2000 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School and received an Associate degree from ITT, Harrisburg.
In addition to his parents Matt is survived by his wife, Heather R. (Wiest) Eagan, two children, Everly R. and Kadence R. Eagan at home, grandfather, John Eagan of Middletown, NY, two brothers, Robert James Smith of Summerville, SC and Derek C. Smith of Shippensburg and one sister, Ashley E. Smith of Auburn, ME.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Living Faith Chapel, 8770 Possum Hollow Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257. Officiating will be The Rev. Bruce Levy. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the church. There will be no viewing or visitation the day of the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heather Eagan to establish a fund for the benefit of their two children, Everly & Kadence.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
