Maureen Snyder
Fayetteville - Maureen Ann (Lovel) Snyder, 80, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after 10 months of loving care at the Shook Nursing Home. She was born January 5, 1940 in Sabinsville, Tioga County, PA. She was a 1957 graduate of Cowanesque Valley Joint H. S. of Westfield, PA. Maureen was a lifelong children's advocate. She held several offices in her local church where she taught Sunday School, she was a certified lay speaker, served in the UMW at local, district and conference level, served on the Board for the Neighborhood Center, Harrisburg and U.M. Children's Home in Mechanicsburg, PA. She was trained by Women in Need. Maureen was a founding member of the Chambersburg Quilt Guild. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Leonard P. Snyder; three daughters: Susan Snyder and granddaughter Caitlin, Michele Holler (Timothy) and granddaughter Rebecca (Alex), great grandsons: Mateo and Marco, granddaughter Rachel, and daughter, Sara Nelson (Billy) and grandson, William. The funeral service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Calvary United Methodist Church with Pastor Suzanne Elliott officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to: WIN, 1280 Progress Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17201, U.M. Committee on Relief, https://www.umc.org/en/how-we-serve/umcgiving/donate
, or Calvary United Methodist Church, 150 Norlo Dr, Fayetteville, PA, 17222