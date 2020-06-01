Maurice Horst
Chambersburg - Maurice Leon Horst, 86, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away May 31, 2020 of natural causes at Manor Care Nursing Home. He was a man of strong faith and is safely in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born on November 25, 1933 in Antrim Township to Benjamin and Martha (Lehman) Horst . Maurice worked as Plant Superintendent and General Production Manager at Foremost Industries, Inc. retiring after 39 years. He was a master carpenter, gifted leader and enjoyed using his talents to serve the Lord .
Those left to celebrate his life are his wife of 65 years, Norma (Shetter) Horst; son, Barry B. (Kimberly) Horst of Elizabethtown; daughters, Barbara (Dennis) Peckman of St. Thomas and Betsy (Timothy) Mose of Chambersburg; brothers, Glenn (Velma) Horst of Winchester, VA and Lowell (Carolyn) Horst of Elizabethtown, PA. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Jean Horst of Houston, TX, fifteen grandchildren: Ben, Joe, Melody, Adriane, Darin, Carissa, Erin, Travis, Trent, Taylor, T.J., Ammi, Zachary, A.J., and Nicholas.; as well as twenty-five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons: Bruce Horst and Bradley Horst; and daughter-in-law Carolyn Horst.
Because of the current health crisis, funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Friends in Action International, P.O. Box 323, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. There will be a public memorial service when it is possible. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.