Maxine Joanne "Flip" Mellott
Maxine Joanne "Flip" Mellott, 88, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at her daughter Dolly's home in Orbisonia, PA.
Flip was born September 20, 1931 in Shade Gap, PA. She was one of eighteen children born of the late John and Bertha (Jones) Colyer.
She is survived by her daughter Dolly Kendall and husband Earl, of Orbisonia, PA, and son Mark Mellott and wife Beth, of Fort Littleton, PA.
Also surviving are grandchildren Tammy, Christopher, Nikki, Erika, Brandon and great-grandchildren Andrew, Benjamin, Matthew, Madisyn, Maddox, Ashtun, Ryder and Taylum.
One sister, Lillie Miller and two brothers, William Colyer and wife Valena, and Whitey Colyer survive.
She was preceded in death by siblings Russell Colyer, Earl Colyer, Curt Colyer, Clair Colyer, Annabelle Lake, Jessie Price, Mabel Crotsley, Grace Hershberger, and Mary Louise Smith.
Flip worked at several sewing factories throughout her life.
Flip cherished and loved her children, Dolly and Mark. She loved Beth and Earl. She loved her grandchildren, her siblings, and her nieces and nephews who remembered her as Aunt Jean. Flip loved all the simple things in life. God gave her a gift of making people laugh. She was a precious lady who will be missed until we can be with her again.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Fair Ridge Assembly of God Church, 22776 Piper Lane, Shade Gap, PA with Pastor Ryan Miller and Pastor Berry Brown officiating. Interment will be made at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, RD, Burnt Cabins, PA. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grane Hospice, 115 Union Ave, Altoona, PA 16602.
Online condolences and further information may be obtained at www.martinrbrownfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Orbisonia, PA.