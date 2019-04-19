Services
May I. Polk


Chambersburg - May I. (Fleagle) Polk, 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Shook Home in Chambersburg PA. Born May 7, 1925 in Freestone PA (Horse Valley) the youngest and last surviving child of Charles and Lillian Fleagle. May moved to Shippensburg in 1943 and worked at various businesses until marrying Sherwood M. Polk in 1956 and moving to Texas. His work at IBM gave her the opportunity to live in seven different states before retirement brought them back home to Pennsylvania. May especially loved the states of Colorado and Utah as well as the mountains of home. She was an avid reader and loved jigsaw and word search puzzles. May will be remembered for her sweet demeanor that stayed with her until the end and necklaces, no outfit was complete without one.

Preceding her in death was eight brothers and sisters as well as her husband of 55 years Sherwood Polk who passed in 2012. She is survived by her son McKean and daughter-in-law Kathy of Plymouth MN; her daughter and son-in-law Avis and Kurt Graham of Fayetteville PA; and her grandson, Jarvis M. Polk.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at the Shook Home and the Quarters at the Shook. The loving attention and care provided during her stay there was a true blessing for her and for those who loved her.

Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 19, 2019
