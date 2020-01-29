|
|
Maysie A. Fox
Chambersburg, PA - Maysie Andrea (McCleaf) Fox, 80 of Chambersburg, PA formerly of Orrtanna, PA passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born October 01, 1939 in Orrtanna, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond & Freda (Stonesifer) McCleaf. Maysie was predeceased by her husband, Edward Charles Fox, who died in 2010. She was a member of the Freedom in Christ Church in Chambersburg. Maysie was a floral designer in the Chambersburg area for many years. She is survived by her two children, Melanie A. Varner and husband Kent of Fort Littleton, PA and Rodney L. Fox and his wife Brenda of Strongsville, OH, six grandchildren, Barry Hunsecker, David Fox, Emily Coyle, Erin Fox, Nathan Hunsecker and Samuel Fox, four great grandchildren, Alyson, Lily, Brody and Greyson and two sisters, Constance Howe and Sandra Howe both of Gettysburg, PA. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. John Pogue, officiating .Interment will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 PM. Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020