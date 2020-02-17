|
|
Mearl McDannell
Orrtanna, PA - Mearl C. McDannell, 77, Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, PA died suddenly on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
He was born in Windber, PA the son of the late Mearl C. and Hattie Elva McClucas McDannell. Mearl is survived by his wife of 27 years, Debra Nieradko McDannell.
Mearl was a 1961 graduate of Windber High School. For over 50 years he was a Pressman and Printer, first for American Can and later for James River Company in Chambersburg. He ended his career in York working for Strine Printing. Mearl was very active in the Antique Automobile Club of America, restoring over 100 cars in his spare time.
In addition to his wife he is survived by four children; Kathy Santoro and her husband Rafffaele, Mark McDannell and his wife Lorna, Mathew McDannell and his wife Amanda, Michelle McDannell, two step-children, Andrew Nieradko and his wife Kim, Wanda Bunker and her husband LeRoy, 21 grandchildren; Lathan, Allie, Chloe, Libby, George, Emma, Jack, Levi, Lincoln, Elijah, Madison, Leah, Leo, Zayden, Jamyah, Lily, Brea, Brynn, Luke, Zackary, Liam, a grand-daughter-in-love, Ariel, and a brother, Ronnie McDannell. He was predeceased by brothers and sisters; Mary Catherine, Curlene, Betty, Donnie, Shelva Jean. His first wife, Alice C. McDannell died in 1998. Mearl was also predeceased by a son Douglas M. McDannell on March 15, 1981 at the age of 19.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mountain Top Ministries with Pastor Ken Reid and Pastor Ron Parr officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Nativity Fund at Mountain Top Ministries, 200 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020