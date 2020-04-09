|
|
Megan A. Miller
Harrington - Megan A. Miller passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 44. She was the daughter of William and Mimi Kelly.
Megan earned her teaching degree at the University of Delaware. She spent the last 18 years teaching 7th grade science at W. T. Chipman Middle School. Megan loved her job, her fellow teachers, and her many students. Megan's children were her entire world, and she loved them dearly. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Megan is survived by her daughter, Mackenzie Miller; her son, Elliott Miller; sister, Libby McDannell (Kevin); brother, Chad Kelly (Julie); grandmother, Josephine Kelly; nephew, Alex McDannell; nieces, Rachel McDannell, Emery Kelly, and Ashton Kelly, as well as all those who knew and loved her.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware and the State of Pennsylvania concerning gatherings, services for Ms. Miller will be private and by the immediate family only. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at the family cemetery in Saxton, PA. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com or www.caheathfh.com.
Arrangements are jointly being handled by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington, DE, and the Curtis A. Heath Funeral Home Inc, Broad Top City, PA. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com or caheathfh.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020