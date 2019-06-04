Services
Chambersburg - Melda Ann Frye, age 50 of Chambersburg, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born September 17, 1968 in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Gerald and Marlene (Thompson) McKissick.

Melda was a homemaker for her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing games on her phone and watching her favorite TV shows.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Joseph Frye of Chambersburg, two sons, William Paul Frye of Greenvillage and Joseph Vincent Frye of Chambersburg, two grandchildren and one uncle, Leslie West of New York. In addition to her parents, Melda is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Glenn McKissick.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services are at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Melda's name to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 4, 2019
