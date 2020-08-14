Melva L. Peters
Fayetteville - Melva L. Peters, age 82, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Paramount Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born Friday, April 8, 1938 in Clearville, Bedford County, the daughter of the late Elmer and Cora Belle (Messersmith) Smith.
Melva graduated from Chambersburg High School. She was formerly employed by Chambersburg Area School District as a receptionist at the Senior High School for over 30 years. She was a member of King St. United Brethren Church. For many years, she served as the children's choir director at Amberson Valley UMC and Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and formerly served on the auxiliary at the former Piney Mountain Nursing Home.
She is survived by her husband, Earl D. Peters. She is also survived by her son: Randall L. and wife Chantal Wagner of Shippensburg, three step-daughters, Nancy and Barry Fortna of Derwood, MD, Sally and Lee Wadel of Shippensburg, and Patti and Joe Hann of Chambersburg; a step-son, Jim Peters of Stevensville, MD, grandchildren: Lindsey M. and Marcus Weibley, Jared and Michael Fortna, Ian Hann, and Jason and Aubrey Peters; her sister Bertha McCall and two brothers, Ronald and Ralph Smith. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph O. Wagner who passed away in 1984. She was also preceded in death by seven sisters: Thelma Garland, Marjorie Ritter, Phyllis Snoke, Jean Sheaffer, Ruth Johns, Ethel Gilbert and Joyce Clark and her brother, Robert Smith.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Private graveside services will be held in Park Lawn Memorial Gardens, 3218 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg with Rev. Steven Flint officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com
.