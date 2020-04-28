|
|
Melvena Knight
Chambersburg - Melvena Knight, 53 passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital, she was surrounded by her children and family in prayer and love. She was born in Petersburg, VA, daughter of Stella and the late Rev. Melvin Knight. She was a graduate of : Chambersburg Area High School, Lancaster Bible College , BS in Science of the Bible in 2015, Ohio Christian University, anticipating her graduation in Feb of 2020 with a Masters of Arts in Ministry- Pastoral Counseling, including: Christian Ethics Counseling, Sin and Grace Counseling, Wesleyan Theology, Crisis Counseling and Intervention. Melvena had an eclectic ministry background that included working with diverse populations of children, youth, and adults as a minister, mentor, and therapist. Her message of salvation and ministry of healing has gone to the nations through "Son of Life Broadcasting Network" (Frances and Friends, 2008). where she shared her life-changing testimony in a compelling interview with Frances Swaggart, and African Revival Radio 2011-2013, she was a featured speaker in several international revival services to the African Diaspora. Melvena was an ordained Minister with "Kingdom Faith Ministries", Flemington, NJ, under Pastor Ashish Mubarak. Melvena believed that everyone has a special purpose and God given gifts to fulfill that purpose. Her work included: Family Care Services, Chambersburg Pa, Mental Health Caseworker, T.W. Ponessa and Associates, Carlisle, Pa Therapeutic Staff Support and the Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania. Melvena was a strong, intelligent and determined woman who enjoyed spending quality time with her grandkids, fellowship with friends and family and studying her Bible. Her hope would be that any and all people would come under saving knowledge and understanding of Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Melvena's legacy will be carried out through her children, family, and friends. She is survived by her beloved Mother, Stella Knight (Harding) Maricopa, Az , four siblings Cindy Knight, James Knight, John Knight (Jacque), Esther Knight, her children: Patricia Knight 33, of Chambersburg, Pa, Patrick Knight 33, of Harrisburg, Pa ,and four grandchildren: Tyleik, Taliyah, J'mojziah,and Alijah that she adored dearly. Melvena was preceded in death by her Father, Reverend Melvin Knight. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 28, 2020