Melvin D. Hawbaker
Chambersburg - Melvin D. Hawbaker, 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday evening, November 19, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 10, 1936 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late David B. and Carrie Mae (Dice) Hawbaker.
A 1954 graduate of the former St. Thomas High School, Melvin grew up on his family farm in St. Thomas. He worked at Corning Glass for over 30 years before his retirement in 1991. In his retirement he enjoyed working in his yard and tinkering around the house.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 65 years, Nellie M. (Leasure) Hawbaker; his son, Melvin D. Hawbaker, Jr.; and siblings Mary Ann Schaff (Benjamin) of Mercersburg, PA, and David B. Hawkaker, Jr. of York, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Hawbaker.
A graveside service will be held in St. Thomas Cemetery on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM.