|
|
Melvin T. Cooley, Sr.
Chambersburg - Melvin T. Cooley, Sr., 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 19, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary Cooley. Mr. Cooley served honorably with the US Army during the Korean War. Early in his life he was employed with the former E.D. Plummer in Chambersburg and he then worked at Valley Quarries from 1984 until his retirement in 2010. He also worked at Scottee Coin Wash in Chambersburg for more than forty years. He was a member of King Street United Brethren Church and Hume-McNeil-Byers AMVETS Post 224. He enjoyed woodcarving, especially ducks, and earlier in life he liked going hunting. His wife, Virginia L. Fox Cooley, whom he married February 6, 1971, preceded him in death on September 17, 2014.
He is survived by five children, Melvin Theodore Cooley, Jr. (Leisia) of Salem, VA, Patricia Peters (Mike) of Roanoke, VA, Vickie Vaught (Glenn) of Blythewood, SC, Theodore Anthony "Andy" Cooley (Thelma) of Chambersburg, and Richard Eugene Cooley (Sayoko) of Shippensburg; his step-daughter, Christina Heinbaugh (Alan); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Joseph Cooley of York. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a number of brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Ronald Cook will officiate. Interment with military honors by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 1, 2019