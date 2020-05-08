|
Merle E. Runshaw, Jr.
Orrstown, PA - Merle E. Runshaw, Jr., 76, of Orrstown, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Shook Home in Chambersburg. Born Monday, June 21, 1943 in Mongul, Franklin County, he was a son of the late Merle E. and Mary Ile Runshaw, Sr.
Merle was a member of the Mongul United Brethren Church. He retired from the Shippensburg University. Merle owned and operated Hickory Hill Kennel where he bred and raised dogs, the Bassett Hound, Sharpei, Samoyed and Shih Tzu. He also operated a small farm. He is survived by one son in-law, Terry L. Graham, Chambersburg; one daughter in-law, Sherri Faust) Runshaw, Roxbury; two sisters, Cynthia Faye Toth, Canton, OH, and Freda J. Swisher, Shippensburg; and one brother, Carl L. Runshaw, Shippensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Emma L. Holtry Runshaw, who died November 24, 2019; one son, Donald R. Runshaw who died January 18, 2010; and one daughter, Karen S. Graham who died March 25, 2014. A private graveside service will be held in Mongul Cemetery, with Pastor John Runshaw and Pastor George Blessing officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 8 to May 9, 2020