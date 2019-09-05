Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Brewbaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle R. Brewbaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merle R. Brewbaker Obituary
Merle R. Brewbaker

Shippensburg - Merle R. Brewbaker, 97, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.

He was born February 3, 1922 in Dry Run, PA. Merle was a son of the late Ezra and Olive Boggs Brewbaker.

Merle was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church, Shippensburg. He retired from Shippensburg University and graduated from Fannett-Metal High School.

Merle is survived by his wife, Vivian Graham Brewbaker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Elmer Brewbaker and one sister, E. Marie Stewart.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Prince Street United Brethren Church, Shippensburg with The Rev. Michael Wentz officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg and one hour prior to the services in church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Prince Street United Brethren Church, 17 North Penn St., Shippensburg, PA 17257.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now