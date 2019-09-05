|
Merle R. Brewbaker
Shippensburg - Merle R. Brewbaker, 97, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
He was born February 3, 1922 in Dry Run, PA. Merle was a son of the late Ezra and Olive Boggs Brewbaker.
Merle was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church, Shippensburg. He retired from Shippensburg University and graduated from Fannett-Metal High School.
Merle is survived by his wife, Vivian Graham Brewbaker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Elmer Brewbaker and one sister, E. Marie Stewart.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Prince Street United Brethren Church, Shippensburg with The Rev. Michael Wentz officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg and one hour prior to the services in church on Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prince Street United Brethren Church, 17 North Penn St., Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 5, 2019