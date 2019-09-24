|
|
Michael A. Patterson
Chambersburg - Michael A. Patterson, 62 of Chambersburg passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born October 20, 1956 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Ralph and Mabel (Besecker) Patterson. He was a 1974 graduate of CASHS and a life member of the Landis- McCleaf Marine Corps league; a member of the AMVETS, Post #224, Burt J. Asper Post #46 American Legion, Charles Nitterhouse Post #1599 VFW and the Chambersburg Club; where he volunteered for various club events. Michael loved to garden, hunt, do woodworking and crafts, spending time at his hunting cabin and with his animals; but he especially enjoyed the company of family and friends and spending time with his grandchildren. He worked at PAB Roof & Truss Fabricators for 28 years and as a contractor for Bowhead at Letterkenny for eight years. Surviving are his wife Lisa (Lehman) Patterson, whom he married on April 9, 1977, daughter Heather, wife of Greg Maltese, two grandchildren: Madison and Cameron; a brother, Donald Patterson (Wife Sandra) and a sister, Shirley Bowers (Husband Lewis). Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the William F. Sellers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 24, 2019