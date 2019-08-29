|
Michael D. Deutsch
Chambersburg - Michael D. Deutsch, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away August 22, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 1, 1941 in, he was a son of the late Benjamin and Mildred Stiller Deutsch. Michael had been employed as a police officer in Washington, DC and later retired from the United States Postal Service.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Gillespie Deutsch, whom he married November 24, 1977; his brother, Alan Deutsch and wife Kim of Vienna, VA; his aunt, Sylvia Stiller; and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Virginia.
