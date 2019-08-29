Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Deutsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Deutsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Deutsch Obituary
Michael D. Deutsch

Chambersburg - Michael D. Deutsch, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away August 22, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 1, 1941 in, he was a son of the late Benjamin and Mildred Stiller Deutsch. Michael had been employed as a police officer in Washington, DC and later retired from the United States Postal Service.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Gillespie Deutsch, whom he married November 24, 1977; his brother, Alan Deutsch and wife Kim of Vienna, VA; his aunt, Sylvia Stiller; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Virginia.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now