|
|
Michael Jack Sweeney
Mercersburg - Michael Jack Sweeney, (Jack), passed away on Monday, September 30th in Huntingdon, PA. He was just 19 years old. Jack was born in Elkton, MD. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jacquelyn Sweeney older sister Megan, older brother Sean, and younger sister Fiona. His grandparents, Ray and Dolly Sweeney of Chalfont, PA and Lois Miller of Lancaster, PA, and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and schoolmates are mourning his passing.
A 2019 graduate of Mercersburg Academy and a first-year student at Juniata College, Jack was just beginning studies in a pre-veterinary program, a career goal that stemmed from his life-long love of animals. Stray cats often found their way home with Jack. His budding interest in photography frequently included photos of dogs, cats, insects, birds, lizards, and anything else you can imagine roaming this Earth.
Jack was a voracious reader. He learned to play the piano. He loved video games. He was skilled at racket sports, especially squash, where he would go on to earn three varsity letters as a Mercersburg Academy student-athlete.
Being around his family is what he loved the most. Spending the week at the beach in the Outer Banks with cousins was always a highlight. For the past 12 summers, Jack lived with his family in Wolfeboro, NH. His days were filled with swimming, paddle-boarding, hiking, and playing tennis with his Dad. When he and Fiona could get his dogs Kiwi and Rosie on the paddleboard, something they did almost every summer day, that was as good as it could get.
Most of all, Jack was a sweet, sensitive, reserved young man who cared deeply about everything and everyone. He will be missed by so many.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 5th at noon in the Boys' Garden on the campus of Mercersburg Academy. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service for a visitation. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wolfeboro Camp School (www.wolfeboro.org) or your local animal shelter.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 3, 2019