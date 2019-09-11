|
|
Michael Lee Turner
Chambersburg, PA - Michael Lee Turner, age 63, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born May 23, 1956, in Flint, MI he was a son of Jenine Tolbert Turner and the late Homer R. Turner, Jr.
A 1974 graduate of CASHS, Mr. Turner went on to serve honorably in the USMC until 1978. He continued his service working as a welder at Letterkenny Army Depot for 39 years, retiring in 2014. He was a member of the NRA, the Chambersburg Rod and Gun Club, and the Marine Corps League. Mr. Turner enjoyed golf, playing cards, hunting, animals, especially Akitas, spending time with his grandson, and his faith , family, and friends.
In addition to his mother he is survived by three children, Holly Turner (partner Jennifer McIllwain) of Baltimore, MD, Hannah Turner of Chambersburg, PA, and Michael Turner II (wife Harmony) of Chambersburg, PA; grandson, Ayden; and four siblings, Homer Turner III (wife Sharon) of Chambersburg, PA, Tobie Turner (wife Vickie) of AL, Cathy Funk of Chambersburg, PA, and Joni Dowling (husband Steve) of VA. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother-in- law, Larry Funk.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10:30 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Ron Cook will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be private in Norland Cemetery. Online condolences maybe offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 11, 2019