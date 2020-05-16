|
Michael Manning
Chambersburg - Michael A. Manning Sr. , 58, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away May 14, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. after a long battle with diabetes and kidney disease. He was born on May 23, 1961 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Charles and Barbara (Layton) Manning. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family and coaching Little League Baseball. He had worked as a trucking supervisor for several trucking companies. He graduated from James Buchanan graduate class of 1979.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Ebersole Manning and his four children: Michael (husband of Amy) Manning Jr. of Chambersburg, Nicholas Manning of Chambersburg, Nathaniel Manning of Okemos, Michigan, and Matthew Manning of Chambersburg. He is also survived by his father, Charles Manning of Chambersburg, and a sister, Debra (wife of James) Kase of Chambersburg. Michael has one granddaughter, Drew Grace Manning. In addition to his mother Barbara he was preceded in death by a sister, Elnora Mowery.
In deference to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave., #134A, Harrisburg, PA. 17109. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 16 to May 17, 2020