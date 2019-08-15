|
Michael Mixell
St. Thomas - Michael L. Mixell, 46, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away August 13, 2019 at home, after a four year battle with cancer. He was born on May 26, 1973 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to M. Lee and Dolorse (Shoemaker) Mixell. He was an adamant hunter and fisherman. He was an avid steelers fan. His greatest attribute was his love of his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Kandy and their daughter, KImberlee. His parents also survived him as well as a brother, Mark of St. Thomas., as well as a great number of friends and extended family.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with the Rev. Steele Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 15, 2019