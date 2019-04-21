|
|
Michael Pristas
Chambersburg - Michael Phillip Pristas, 71, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 4, 1948 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Phillip Vincello and Elizabeth Pristas.
Michael served honorably and proudly for 32 years in the US Army. He was a veteran of Vietnam and a life member of the VFW Post 1599, the American Legion Post 46 and the 28th Infantry Division Association. He was employed for many years at Letterkenny Army Depot as a heavy mobile mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and being active in their lives. He also enjoyed gardening and taking care of his rose bushes.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cathy E. Walters Pristas, whom he married on August 12, 1989; two daughters, Marti Statler and husband Jason of Chambersburg, and Jennifer Bowling of Chambersburg; six grandchildren, Caitlyn, Lindsay, Shelby, Cassidy, Emilee and Bryan; three great grandchildren, Jurney, Samiyah and Karter; his father-in-law, Ronald Walters of Chambersburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Cypress. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Jean Walters.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Rev. Ronald Cook will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens where military honors will be provided by members of the Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 21, 2019