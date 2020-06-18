Michael Snowberger
Michael Snowberger

Chambersburg - Michael L. Snowberger, 74, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. Born April 22, 1946 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Walter S. and Georgia A Fox Snowberger. His beloved wife, Barbara Stouffer Snowberger, also preceded him in death.

Michael was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School. A US Army veteran, he served honorably during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a mechanic at Letterkenny Army Depot until his retirement. He later served as a bartender at BPO Elks Lodge 600 in Chambersburg, 401 Pub & Fare and as a DJ with Keep on Rockin' Entertainment. Michael also enjoyed singing Karaoke. He was a past member of the BPO Elks Lodge 600, American Legion Post 46, VFW Post 1599, and the Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 41, all in Chambersburg.

He is survived by three step-children, Jason Rosenberry, Kim Hines and Anthony Rosenberry; sixteen step-grandchildren; and two step-great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Michael was preceded in death by a step-son, Kevin Rosenberry and sister, Betty Fleagle.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
