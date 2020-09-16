1/1
Michael Stouffer
1961 - 2020
Michael Stouffer

Greencastle - Michael Stouffer, age 59 of Greencastle, PA died Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital.

Born August 6, 1961 in Langen, Hesse Germany, he was the son of Daniel R. Stouffer of Greencastle, PA and the late Erika (Lang) Stouffer.

Michael was last employed as a store stocker for Walmart in Chambersburg. He was a 1980 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Mercersburg. Michael was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Mercersburg. His hobbies and interests included watching NFL football, NASCAR racing, being outdoors and tinkering with his cars.

Family surviving in addition to his father are one son Daniel E. Stouffer of Greencastle; one brother, Robert Stouffer of Chambersburg; two sisters, Christina Fignar and Shirley Stouffer, both of Mercersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and an infant brother Richard Stouffer.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18 at 2:00 PM at the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle with Pastor Paul Martin officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery graveside one hour before the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation And Wellness Center 201 Franklin Farm Lane Chambersburg, PA 17202. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
SEP
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
