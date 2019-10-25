Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael Tobias "Toby" Shaffer


1980 - 2019
Michael Tobias "Toby" Shaffer Obituary
Michael Tobias "Toby" Shaffer

Orrstown - Michael Tobias "Toby" Shaffer, 39, of Orrstown, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 26, 1980 at the United States Navy Hospital in Charleston, SC, he was the son of Dennis L. Shaffer, Sr. and Vickie Fickes Shaffer.



Toby was a 2001 graduate of CASHS. He drove truck for most of his adult life but most recently worked as a line painter for Alpha Space Control. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan and a member of the Confederate Sons of the South. Toby loved music and had a gift for playing both electric and acoustic guitar, as well as being a tattoo artist. He also enjoyed hunting, woodworking and RC cars. He spent his free time playing Xbox and fixing computers. Simply put, Toby lived his life to the fullest.



In addition to his parents, Toby is survived by his brother, Dennis L. Shaffer, II and wife Marsha; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his special friend, Adam Pittman. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John Fickes, Sr. and Shirley Lindsay, and his paternal grandparents, James V. and Mary Catherine Shaffer.



A viewing for Toby will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. The family requests casual attire for the viewing. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N Juniata St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.



Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
