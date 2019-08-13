|
|
Michael W. Davenport
Chambersburg - Michael W. "Fuz" Davenport, passed Saturday August 10, 2019 in his wife's arms, at home, after a nine month fight with lung cancer. He was born December 5, 1957 in Chambersburg to Ruth Davenport and the late Albert Davenport. In addition to his mother, he leaves behind his wife, Linda; step-son Philip Hoover; step-daughter Suzanne Balzer (Dan); and a beloved grand-daughter, Katelin Kew (who was raised by Fuz and Linda). Also surviving are brothers Frank (Ruthie) and A.J. (Mary Ann); step-granddaughters Rhianon and Jewel; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mike graduated from James Buchanan High School in 1976 and went immediately into the US Navy for 4 years (Submarine Service) and then served 3 years in the Naval Reserves. After leaving active service he was an assistant chef at a ski resort in Colorado. After returning to Chambersburg he became a respected correctional officer at Franklin County Prison, retiring after 30 years. He was currently employed by the dining services at Shippensburg University. He will be remembered as a cool, calm, collected man; a great cook; occasionally hard-headed with a wonderfully irreverent sense of humor.
It was Mike's request that a graveside service be held at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with Rev. Fred Chapin officiating. Guests are asked to assemble at the parking lot of the cemetery office at 9:45AM.
Memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be made to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 13, 2019