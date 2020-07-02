Mildred I. Powell
Harrisburg - Mildred I. Powell, 86, of Harrisburg, formerly of Shippensburg died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 31, 1933 in Hancock, MD, a daughter of the late Stanley and Marie M. (Havermale) Smith. Early in her career she was a stay at home wife and mother before going to work at Rite Aid in Shippensburg from where she retired as a manager. Mildred eventually went back to work at Weis Pharmacy in Shippensburg. Mildred was a mother and disciplinarian since her husband was a truck driver whom drove mostly coast to coast. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. One of the greatest joys in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mildred is survived by her three daughters, Sandra K. (Robert) Bock of Lancaster, Donna J. (Barry) Johnson of Chambersburg, and Barbara S. Maclay of Harrisburg; one sister, Mary Fletcher of Henrietta, NY; two brothers, Charlie (Judy) Smith of Lake Placid, FL, and David (Linda) Smith of Carmel, IN; six grandchildren, Nikol Turner, Laura Brown, Tyler Powell, Brandon Powell, Andrew Laban, and Adam Johnson; two great-granddaughters, Abbie Kelly & Carleigh Laban; two great-grandsons, Koen Powell and Mason Brown; five step-great-grandchildren, Jack & Ryan Turner, and Angela, Alex and Aden Puchalo; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvey L. Powell, Jr.; her son, Alvey L. Powell, III; and two brothers, Roger & Homer Smith. Her funeral services will be held at 10;00 a.m., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are required to observe the recommendations pertaining to reducing the potential spread of Covid-19; wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing as much as is possible. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 452 East King Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
