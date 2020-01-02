|
Mildred M. Perry
Shippensburg - Mildred M. Perry, 91, formerly of Shippensburg and Orrstown, departed this world for her heavenly home January 1, 2020 while a resident of the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born on December 23, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Lester E. and Rhea Myers Reineman, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald L. Perry, sister Betty Bender and brother Lester E. (Sonny) Reineman, II. Mildred (Mid) was employed by the Stanley Company of Chambersburg from where she retired after 27 years. Along with her commitments to work and her dedication as a wife and mother, Mid was a gifted Artist, yet did not fully utilize her talent until retirement. With no formal training, Mid possessed the ability to create beautiful art with a paint brush. She could transpose any photograph onto a variety of surfaces including, but not limited to canvas, slate stone, decorative rocks, antique milk cans, cast iron skillets, mailboxes, lamp shades and old saw blades. She created numerous works of art for friends and family which can be found throughout the area today and always remained humble as others praised her work. Mid is survived by her children Karen (Ronald) Elliott of Shippensburg, Wayne (Shelly) Perry of New Cumberland, Dale (Shirley) Perry of Shippensburg, and Sue Ellen Perry of Fayetteville. Mid was blessed to be Grandmother to seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter as well as a number of nieces and nephews that she cherished. Mid was known as a quiet and pleasant person who touched others. As a lifetime member of the Orrstown United Brethren Church, she served as a children's Sunday school teacher, and was loved by many as one who demonstrated her strong faith in God. Mid was also a 13-year breast cancer survivor. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2019 at the Orrstown United Brethren Church beginning at 10:00AM. Rev. Ken Williamson, Rev. Gene Reineman and Rev. Adam Leeper will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing and visitation with the family will be held Sunday evening, January 5, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Shippensburg, and also one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the church. Immediately following the interment, a time of fellowship and celebration will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Church in Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made on behalf of Mildred Perry to the Orrstown United Brethren in Christ Church, 3689 Orrstown Road, Orrstown, PA 17244 or to the Parkinson Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020