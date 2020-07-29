Mildred Marie Daihl
Shippensburg, PA - Mildred Marie Daihl, of Shippensburg, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, Harrisburg, surrounded by her loving family. Born Saturday, January 13, 1934, in Newburg, she was a daughter of the late Frank G. and Mildred M. Holtry Rotz. Mildred graduated from the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. She was a member of the Shippensburg First Church of God. Mildred was a member of the former Desi Priscilla Lodge, Newburg, and former bowling league at Naugle Bowling Alley, Shippensburg. She most recently worked as a Customer Service Representative for Adam's Electric. She held various positions over the years, while working alongside her husband to run their milk hauling business. In her later years, she enjoyed camping at Saunderosa Campground in Mercersburg, and spending time with her many friends at Rine Village in Shippensburg. She is survived by five daughters, Debra K. Ocker, Chambersburg, Joanne D. (Thomas) Schrader, Fairfax Station, VA, Lisa M. (Darryl) Dubbs, Shippensburg, Kathleen D. (Pete) Jones, Lorton, VA, and Stephanie J. (Garry) Wall, Shippensburg; three sisters, Rose Bender, Helen Burkholder, and Edith Kitzmiller, all of Newburg; Grandchildren, Bradley (Melissa) Ocker, Michael (Krista) Ocker, Phillip Schrader, Patrick Schrader, Ryan Schrader, Alyssa Dubbs, Zachary (Andrea) Dubbs, Marlee Jones, Sydney Jones, Sophia Wall, Hayleigh Wall; and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald W. Daihl, who passed away April 18, 2014; two brothers, Melvin and Dana Rotz, and two sisters, Minerva Culbertson and Ardella Rotz; and a son-in-law, Conrad Lee Ocker. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Shippensburg First Church of God, with Pastor Gary Hornbaker officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill cemetery. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shippensburg First Church of God, 121 East King Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
