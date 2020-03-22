|
|
Mildred Miller
Chambersburg - Mildred Anne Miller, 86, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away March 21, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. She was born on September 23, 1933 in Woodbine, Maryland to William and Elsie (Cavey) Pickett. She had been a nurse for 60 years doing private duty and in nursing homes in the area. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her five children: Burgess (husband of Doris) Miller Jr. of Sharpsburg, MD, Wayne D. Miller of St. Thomas, Susan Anne Miller of Richmond, VA., Brenda (wife of Paul) Baker of Hagerstown, Md., Barbara (wife of Tony) Jones of Charlotte, NC. She has twelve grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren. Mildred is also survived by two sisters: Elsie Ridgely of Cooksville, MD and Margaret West of Tampa, Fl. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Burgess Miller Sr. in 1983.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020