|
|
Milfred Keefer
Mercersburg - Milfred L. Keefer, 74, of Mercersburg, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 after a 6 year battle with cancer.
Born September 4, 1945 in Hagerstown, MD, he was a son of the late Earl Keefer and Bertha (Clever) Keefer.
Milfred attended James Buchanan High School and married Sandra in 1986. He worked as a mechanic for Grove, JLG, and later at Best Line Equipment. Milfred was an outdoorsman and avid hunter. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, and liked to vacation at the beach with his family. He enjoyed attending and watching NASCAR races.
Milfred is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandy Keefer, and his children, Michelle (Stephen) Walker of Falling Waters WV, Tonja (Dale) Hepner of Falling Waters WV, Zack (Lori) Keefer of Shippensburg, and two stepchildren, Heather (Corey) Dayley of Mercersburg, and Heidi Johnston of Mercersburg. Surviving grandchildren include Samantha and Sidney Hepner, Campbelle and Lillie Dayley, Austin, Kayla, Brianna, and siblings: Erma (Gene) Renner of Hagerstown, Rod (Nancy) Keefer of Greencastle, and Kim (Steve) Myers of Greencastle.
There will be a viewing from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Mercersburg, PA. A funeral service will be 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Renner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Honor of Milfred.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 10, 2019