|
|
Miriam A. Bender
Chambersburg - Miriam A. "Bunny" Bender, 93, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Menno Haven. Born March 30, 1926 in Shady Grove, PA, she was a daughter of the late Hobart and Mary Newcomer Shockey. Mrs. Bender was employed with the Chambersburg Area School District and last worked in the Bake Shop at Guilford Hills Elementary School prior to her retirement. She was a member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Chambersburg and the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed Bingo, bowling, and crossword puzzles. Her husband, Russell A. Bender, whom she married on September 16, 1951, preceded her in death on January 24, 2016.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Cook (husband Alan) of Harmony; her son, Jeffrey Bender (wife Cindy) of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Jessica LeDonne (husband Mike) of Harmony, Samantha Bender of Fayetteville, and Justin Bender (wife Shelly) of Chambersburg; five great-grandchildren, Kai, Jude, Lucy, Colton, and Mason; and her sister, Elizabeth "Sissy" Stymiest of Mont Alto. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Ramsey.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Chaplain Brenda Doyle will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Interment at Parklawns Memorial Gardens will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Menno Haven Walden Unit, c/o Menno Haven, Inc., 2011 Scotland Ave. Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020