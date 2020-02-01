|
|
Miriam Hull
Chambersburg - Miriam Ruth Hull, 77, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 31, 2020 at home. She was born on August 5, 1942 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Homer and Martha (Bricker) Rosenberry. She had retired from the Giant Food Store on Wayne Avenue in 2000. She had been a member of St. Thomas Assembly of God Church for many years. She was a terrific mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved her family. She enjoyed baking and gardening.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert R. Hull Sr. of Chambersburg and their three children: Robert Hull Jr. of Chambersburg, Rhonda (wife of Steve) DeHart of Chambersburg and Ronald J. Hull of Chambersburg. She had nine grandchildren: Kyle, Dillon, Emily, Rebekah, Shiloh, Hope, Alexis, McKenna, and Ryland and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister and five brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with the Rev. Alvin Hezlep officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020