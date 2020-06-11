Miriam I. Park



Miriam I. Park of Fannettsburg, PA passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 at the age of 105. Born April 12, 1915, in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Annie Lehr Martin. Her beloved husband Harold preceded her in death on August 5, 2011.



Miriam was a member of the Lower Path Valley Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and reading the Bible.



She is survived by one daughter, Marion Park, four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, James and David, and one daughter, Kathyrn Park. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, three brothers and ten sisters.



There will be a Memorial Service on July 11, 2020 @ 1:00 P.M. at the Lower Path Valley Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements provided by Heintzleman's Funeral Home, State College, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Metal Township Fire & Ambulance Company 21, 10862 Path Valley Road, P.O. Box 185, Fannettsburg, PA 17221.









