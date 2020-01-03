Services
Miriam L. Byers Weaver

Miriam L. Byers Weaver Obituary
Miriam L. Byers Weaver

Walnut Bottom - Miriam L. (Funston) Byers Weaver, age 94, of Walnut Bottom, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by her family at Green Ridge Village in Newville. She was born May 31, 1925 in Orrstown, PA the daughter of the late Philbert G., Sr. and Lena B. (Staver) Funston.

She and her first husband, Albert J. Byers were married November 29, 1945. Mr. Byers died on April 14, 1980. She married her second husband, Rev. Paul L. Weaver October 15, 1983. Rev. Weaver died July 7, 2005. She lived in Walnut Bottom for nearly 70 years.

Miriam was a member of Prince Street United Brethren Church and was active in the Willing Worker's Sunday School Class. She had a great love for her Lord and her family and friends throughout her long life. She loved working in her garden and flower beds, doing word puzzles and playing Bingo. Her greatest joy was spending time with and caring for her family.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Kenneth A. and wife, Nancy H. Byers of Shippensburg; two daughters, Janet M. and husband, Don A. Deutsch of Walnut Bottom and JoAnn B. and husband, Robert L. Yeager of Fort Loudon; seven grandchildren, J. Samuel Byers (Kristin), Joseph D. Byers (Francie), Mary M. Byers-Hawkins (Jason), Mark A. Deutsch (Amy), Angela Deutsch Flickinger, Jason R. Yeager and Wendy Yeager McClure (Kenny); 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother-in-law, Jay Byers; sister-in-law, Linda Funston and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by great-granddaughter, McKenna Deutsch, sister, Kathryn S. Stitt and brother, Philbert G. Funston, Jr.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Prince St. UB Church, 20 N. Prince St., Shippensburg with Rev. Michael Wentz and Rev. John Byers officiating. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. A Public Viewing will be held at the church from 11:00 AM until time of services.

Contributions may be made in Miriam's memory to Prince St. UB Church, 20 N. Prince St., Shippensburg, PA 17257. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
