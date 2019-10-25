Services
Chambersburg - Miriam C. Peckman, 92, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 23, 2019 at The Shook Home. She was born on July 18, 1927 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to John and Ruie (Hoover) Peckman. She is survived by a sister, Wilma Young and a foster brother, John Slick. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mildred Peckman, a sister Grace Wingert, and two brothers, Lester and Mervin Peckman.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Chambersburg Bible Church with Rev. Gary Yoder and Chaplain Vernon Isner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Air Hill Cemetery, Chambersburg. Memorial contributions may be sent to Chambersburg Bible Church, 810 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to Hagerstown Rescue Mission, 125 N. Prospect St., Hagerstown, MD. 21741. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
