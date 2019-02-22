|
|
Miyo Myers
Chambersburg - Miyo Myers, 85, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, PA. Born November 20, 1933 in Kochinda-son, Okinawa, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Kousou Uema and Nahe Chinen Uema. Miyo was employed in food service at Letterkenny Army Depot for 46 years. She enjoyed cooking and gardening.
She is survived by her son, Jim C. Myers of Chambersburg, and his wife Ichiko of Okinawa; two grandchildren, Sara Sunabe of Okinawa and Matt Myers of University Park, PA; and three great grandchildren, Mitsuteru, Mitsumori and Mitsuhide Sunabe, all of Okinawa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Rev. John Ile will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Monday at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 22, 2019