1963 - 2020
Monique Newman Obituary
Monique Newman

Fayetteville - Monique Elizabeth (Wingerd) Newman, 56, of Fayetteville passed away at the Chambersburg Hopsital on Saturday, March 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born July 24, 1963 in Chambersburg, the daughter of Charles and Sharon (McCleaf) Wingerd. Monique attended Chambersburg Area Sr. High School and graduated at Forbes Road in 1983. She married her High School sweetheart on April 7, 1982. They have been together since 9th grade. She was very much loved her husband and family. A fun-loving individual, she enjoyed spending time at the beach, playing candy crush and time with her cats and dogs. She loved animals. In addition to her parents and her husband, Kerwin Newman, she is survived by her daughter, Crystal Cline, Fayetteville, PA; grandchildren: Crashawn Newman, Cadyn Newman, and Camryn Newman; siblings: Wendy Wright (husband Daniel) York, PA, C. Timothy Wingerd, Terra Haute, Indiana; Melissa Johns (husband Bobby), Fayetteville, PA; four nieces and three nephews: Amanda Johns, Fayetteville, Pa, Rachel Wright, Ethan Wright, both of York, PA, Jordan Newman, Burnt Cabins, PA, Ashley Wingerd and Austin Wingerd both of Louisiana and Ryan Newman, Chambersburg, PA. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Ricky Newman. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to The Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
