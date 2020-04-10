Services
Monte Mellott

Monte Mellott Obituary
Monte Mellott

Waynesboro, PA - Monte D. Mellott, age 81 of Waynesboro, PA died Wednesday morning April 8, 2020 in his home.

Born October 29, 1938 in Everett, PA, he was the son of the late Guy William and Vera May (Leach) Mellott. He was married for 23 years to Grace.

Monte retired in 1991 as the Superintendent of Schools of the Hanover School District in Hanover, PA. Following his retirement, he operated a Christmas tree farm.

He was a 1956 graduate of Southern Fulton High School. Monte's hobbies and interests included hunting, fishing, his tree farm and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Hollowell Brethren in Christ Church of Waynesboro and last attended the Lifehouse Church in Hagerstown.

Surviving family in addition to his loving wife Grace are one daughter Motique M. Livingston, one son, Monte Troy Mellott, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a granddaughter.

A memorial service will be private and held by the family. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Inform family & friends of Monte's passing.
