Myong BolinFayetteville - Mrs. Myong "OB" Bolin of Fayetteville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the age of 72.OB was born and raised in South Korea. In 1972, she married the love of her life Dennis "Denny" Bolin while he was serving as an airman at Kunsan Air Base, Korea. The military moved them frequently, and their assignments included Illinois, Arkansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Virginia, and Turkey. When Dennis retired, they moved to Fayetteville, PA, where they shared the remainder of their 45 years of marriage.OB worked hard all her life and held many jobs, including waitress, commissary bagger, and nanny. She received several awards in recognition of her dedication. She was able to enjoy retirement for some years preceding her death. She was meticulous in her professional and personal lives and kept a tidy home. Her lumpia was famous among those who knew her and was requested often. She always had a smile and friendly greeting for everyone. Her loving and thoughtful nature made her a blessing to know. OB loved dogs and considered them her babies. She was as good with plants as she was with people and animals, and her green thumb was evident in her house full of thriving plants. She enjoyed reading, traveling, playing poker, pinochle, and bingo, and especially spending time with her family and friends.OB is survived by her sister Ginger Hatfield (husband Wes), brother- and sister-in-law Arnie and Susan Bolin, sister-in-law Paulette Thomas (significant other Jim Gladhill), aunt Oksik Kim, uncle Taekyu Woo, niece Sue Hatfield-Ping (husband Bill and daughters Lauren and Ali), nephews Chong Hatfield (wife Jennifer), Jeremy Bolin (wife Tammi and children Savannah and Jackson), Steve Bolin (sons Grayson and Bentley), Keith Thomas (wife Dee and daughters Destiny and Carissa), and Kevin Thomas (wife Sherry and children Zack, Katie, Dylan, and Devon), cousins Jungsuk, Myongnam, Soyon, Hyejin, and Sungmin Woo, and several other aunts, uncles, and cousins. OB is also survived by her "adopted" daughters Holly, Heather, Sophie, and Sadie McNew, as well as her close friends, including Terri Bright, Migi Costlow, Boonruan Cranney, Natedao Girio, Hank and Ann Holiday, Wanich "Toom" Koedkaen, Helen Lagasse, Lee Mannebach, Rose and Brad McNew, and Steve and Deb Thomas. She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis Bolin and her parents Tae Sok Kim and Chae Kyu U.Arrangements by William F. Sellers Funeral Home. A service will be held in late spring when weather permits the scattering of her ashes in the Atlantic Ocean, where she will join her husband Denny. If you wish to be informed of the service when it is scheduled, please call and leave a message on her home phone or cell phone, or e-mail her niece Sue at obbolinservice@gmail.com. Please leave your name, phone number, and address.If you wish to donate in honor of her memory, please donate to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter at 5051 Letterkenny Rd West, Chambersburg, PA 17201-8706. Phone: (717) 263-5791.