Myron Martin Burkholder



Pleasant Hall, PA - Myron Martin Burkholder was born December 10, 1957, in Chambersburg Hospital, to the late Martin and Elva (Myers) Burkholder, and passed away June 24, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center from complications of acute myeloid leukemia. He was first treated in 2002 for chronic myeloid leukemia and in February 2020 was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.



He was a member of the Old Order River Brethren Church.



He is survived by a sister, Wilma Marie Shaffner, Upper Strasburg, and four nieces and a nephew, Kaziah Marie, Rebekah Jo, Susan Margaret, and Wesley Levi and six great nieces and nephews.



He graduated in 1976 from Chambersburg Area Senior High. He lived his entire life on the family farm near Pleasant Hall and was a dairy farmer. He enjoyed solitude and the outdoors. He researched genealogy and visited cemeteries and had an extended knowledge of the family ancestors. He will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be Sunday, June 28, from 5pm. To 8 pm. At the Portico Meetinghouse, 5511 Fort McCord Road, and funeral Monday, June 29 at 10:00 am. At Portico Meetinghouse with Bishop Amos Bricker, Minister Donald Brechbill, and Bishop Kenneth Meyers officiating. Burial will be in the Brechbill Cemetery.









