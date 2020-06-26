Myron Martin Burkholder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myron Martin Burkholder

Pleasant Hall, PA - Myron Martin Burkholder was born December 10, 1957, in Chambersburg Hospital, to the late Martin and Elva (Myers) Burkholder, and passed away June 24, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center from complications of acute myeloid leukemia. He was first treated in 2002 for chronic myeloid leukemia and in February 2020 was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

He was a member of the Old Order River Brethren Church.

He is survived by a sister, Wilma Marie Shaffner, Upper Strasburg, and four nieces and a nephew, Kaziah Marie, Rebekah Jo, Susan Margaret, and Wesley Levi and six great nieces and nephews.

He graduated in 1976 from Chambersburg Area Senior High. He lived his entire life on the family farm near Pleasant Hall and was a dairy farmer. He enjoyed solitude and the outdoors. He researched genealogy and visited cemeteries and had an extended knowledge of the family ancestors. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 28, from 5pm. To 8 pm. At the Portico Meetinghouse, 5511 Fort McCord Road, and funeral Monday, June 29 at 10:00 am. At Portico Meetinghouse with Bishop Amos Bricker, Minister Donald Brechbill, and Bishop Kenneth Meyers officiating. Burial will be in the Brechbill Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved