N. James "Diff" Diffenderfer
Chambersburg - N. James "Diff" Diffenderfer, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home. Born February 24, 1949, he was a son of the late N. Richard and June Arlene Williams Diffenderfer.
A US Navy veteran, Diff served honorably during the Vietnam War. He spent most of his career in hotel and restaurant management. Most recently, he was employed with OSI, a job he enjoyed very much. Diff also enjoyed playing golf, pickleball, watching old TV westerns, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Kate Diffenderfer of Berlin, MD; three brothers, Russell Eugene Diffenderfer of Salisbury, MD, Stephen Richard Diffenderfer of Bel Air, MD, and Robert Williams Diffenderfer of Millsboro, DE; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Norland Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020