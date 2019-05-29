Services
Chambersburg - Nancie J. Irvin, 91, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away May 26, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on April 8, 1928 in Cleveland , Ohio to Harrie and Marion (Pellich) Taylor. She was the widow of the late Glenn F. Irvin, who died in 1995.

She is survived by her son, Grant Irvin and his wife, Kirsten Hansen of Cumberland, Md., and her two grandchildren, Hans Irvin and Marion Irvin.

It was her wishes that there be no funeral services. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the arrangements. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial donations may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road W., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 29, 2019
