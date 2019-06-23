|
|
Nancy Ann Rife
Ocala, FL - Nancy Ann Rife, born on Nov. 30, 1930, in Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019, at the Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, Florida, at the age of 88. Nancy was the daughter of the late Mary E. Stepler Shatzer and John E. Shatzer.
She was married 56 years to Galen Earl Rife, who died March 31, 2007. They had a son, Donald E. Rife of Lansdale, and two grandchildren, Michael G. Rife, Lansdale, and Brandon A. Rife, Flourtown. Nancy and Galen moved to Ocala in 1992 and resided in Marion Landing.
Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister, Donald W. Shatzer, Jack E. Shatzer and Saundra L. Perry. She is survived by two sisters, Peggy L. Shatzer, Chambersburg, and Marlene Fisher, Scotland.
Nancy was an active member of the Marion Landing Security Team, the Marion Landing Sunshine Club and Ocala West United Methodist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at the Greenvillage Church of God, 5164 Philadelphia Ave., at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 29th. Visitation will be one hour preceding the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Public Opinion on June 23, 2019