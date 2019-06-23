Services
Greenvillage Church Of God
5164 Philadelphia Ave
Chambersburg, PA 17202
(717) 264-3769
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Greenvillage Church of God
5164 Philadelphia Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Rife
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann Rife

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Ann Rife Obituary
Nancy Ann Rife

Ocala, FL - Nancy Ann Rife, born on Nov. 30, 1930, in Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019, at the Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, Florida, at the age of 88. Nancy was the daughter of the late Mary E. Stepler Shatzer and John E. Shatzer.

She was married 56 years to Galen Earl Rife, who died March 31, 2007. They had a son, Donald E. Rife of Lansdale, and two grandchildren, Michael G. Rife, Lansdale, and Brandon A. Rife, Flourtown. Nancy and Galen moved to Ocala in 1992 and resided in Marion Landing.

Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister, Donald W. Shatzer, Jack E. Shatzer and Saundra L. Perry. She is survived by two sisters, Peggy L. Shatzer, Chambersburg, and Marlene Fisher, Scotland.

Nancy was an active member of the Marion Landing Security Team, the Marion Landing Sunshine Club and Ocala West United Methodist Church.

Funeral Services will be held at the Greenvillage Church of God, 5164 Philadelphia Ave., at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 29th. Visitation will be one hour preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Public Opinion on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.